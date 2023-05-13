Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $188.54 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.02% of STERIS worth $188,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7,349.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of STE stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

