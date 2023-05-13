Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $196.69 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,154,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $196,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

