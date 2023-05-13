Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $282.85 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,502 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Verisk Analytics worth $282,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

