Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $341.38 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $341,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $323.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,573,112 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

