Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $245,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37. The company has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

