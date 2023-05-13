Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,631 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $223,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

