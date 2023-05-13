Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,409 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $328,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,187,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,411,000 after buying an additional 342,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

TMO stock opened at $524.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $558.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

