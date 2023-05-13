Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,460 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of NVR worth $255,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,647 shares of company stock worth $65,688,954. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,822.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,599.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,049.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

