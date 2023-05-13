Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 361,206 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 7.56% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $212,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

