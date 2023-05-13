Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of Agree Realty worth $405,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Agree Realty by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

