Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $9.60 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.