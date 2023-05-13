Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $9.60 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
