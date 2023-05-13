Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.

Progyny Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

