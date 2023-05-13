Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Hits $2.24 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00015803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,936.54 or 0.99994286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.25181414 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,345,844.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

