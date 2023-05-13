Prometeus Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $81.37 million and $700,911.65 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00015769 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

