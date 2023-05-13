ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

