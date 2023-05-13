Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 24th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE PSD opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pulse Seismic has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.36.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0306658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

