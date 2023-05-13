Puzo Michael J Acquires Shares of 1,800 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

NUE traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. 1,432,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,177. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

