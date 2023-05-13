Puzo Michael J Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. 862,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,667. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

