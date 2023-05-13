Puzo Michael J Sells 4,305 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,591. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

