Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $3.94. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 148,112 shares changing hands.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.