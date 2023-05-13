Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,564 shares of company stock worth $4,000,684. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

