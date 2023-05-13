Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Q2 stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after buying an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Q2 by 31.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Q2 by 254.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $1,665,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

