QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

