Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells $16,936,000.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PWR opened at $173.85 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $153.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

