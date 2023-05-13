Quantum (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.23

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.38 and approximately $122.23 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,815.38 or 1.00008503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $122.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

