Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.22

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.22 and traded as high as C$34.17. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.17, with a volume of 102 shares.

Quebecor Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.88.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

