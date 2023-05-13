Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.53

Shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.53 and traded as high as $26.89. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 46,384 shares changing hands.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Get Ranger Equity Bear ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ranger Equity Bear ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.