Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 6.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.13. 286,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,069,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.43.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.92% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,594,057 shares in the company, valued at $58,702,060.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,594,057 shares in the company, valued at $58,702,060.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,814 and have sold 195,701 shares valued at $1,406,663. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 221,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 135,146 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7,552.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 507,357 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

