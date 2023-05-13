ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $5,408.18 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00299735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003785 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

