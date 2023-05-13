Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 4,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

