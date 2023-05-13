Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.24 on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

