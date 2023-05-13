Research Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $73,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

