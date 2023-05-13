Reviewing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and [email protected] Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and [email protected] Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and [email protected] Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45% [email protected] Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of [email protected] Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, [email protected] Technology has a beta of -6.55, indicating that its stock price is 755% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and [email protected] Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $316.35 million 4.79 $112.06 million $0.84 13.05 [email protected] Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than [email protected] Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and [email protected] Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 [email protected] Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats [email protected] Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About [email protected] Technology

(Get Rating)

[email protected] Technology, Inc.is a development stage company. It intends to pursue investment, joint venture, and acquisition opportunities in the areas of health care technology products and services and life sciences. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.