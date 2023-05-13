Reviewing Tio Tech A (TIOA) and The Competition

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 715 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tio Tech A to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tio Tech A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tio Tech A N/A -128.91% 4.55% Tio Tech A Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tio Tech A and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tio Tech A 0 0 0 0 N/A Tio Tech A Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 318.29%. Given Tio Tech A’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tio Tech A and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tio Tech A N/A $15.77 million 27.51 Tio Tech A Competitors $1.40 billion $3.09 million -11.29

Tio Tech A’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tio Tech A rivals beat Tio Tech A on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.