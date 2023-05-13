Reviewing USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Busey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 25.27% 12.56% 1.10% First Busey 26.39% 12.27% 1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for USCB Financial and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

USCB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. First Busey has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.10%. Given USCB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than First Busey.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USCB Financial and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $68.73 million 2.59 $20.14 million $1.05 8.63 First Busey $462.12 million 2.06 $128.31 million $2.43 7.08

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

USCB Financial has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

USCB Financial beats First Busey on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network. The First Tech segment provides solutions for online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management segment includes full range of asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory, and farm and brokerage services. The company was founded by Samuel Busey, Simeon Busey, and William Earhart in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.

