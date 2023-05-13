Reviewing Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 33.91 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.09 Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.43 billion 0.29 $98.60 million $2.32 11.63

Profitability

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Del Monte Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.52% 4.93% 2.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Yield10 Bioscience on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks. The Bananas segment produces bananas. The Other Products and Services segment operates the third-party freight and logistics services business and the Jordanian poultry and meats business. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.