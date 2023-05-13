Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $917.00 million-$935.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.69 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.41 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.