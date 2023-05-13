Richard Sands Sells 3,858,476 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day moving average of $230.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,664,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.