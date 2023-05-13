Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.18

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.18 and traded as low as C$37.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 4,649 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.11.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

