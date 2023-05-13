Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,947.50 ($24.57) and last traded at GBX 1,965 ($24.79). 8,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($24.92).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,956.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,946.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.92 million, a P/E ratio of -254.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 29.25 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s payout ratio is -518.81%.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

