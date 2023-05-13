RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.39.

NYSE:RNG opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

