RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

RingCentral Trading Down 4.7 %

RingCentral stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

