RLI (NYSE:RLI) versus The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Critical Analysis

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 35.28% 19.18% 4.91% The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.33% 18.45% 3.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

80.2% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RLI and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.70 billion 3.59 $583.41 million $13.84 9.67 The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 0.96 $1.82 billion $5.81 11.97

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. RLI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RLI and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 6 7 0 2.54

RLI presently has a consensus target price of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $86.15, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than RLI.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. RLI pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years and The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats RLI on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products. The Personal Lines segment offers standard automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverage to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident, and disability coverage, as well as group retiree health and voluntary benefits. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services. The corporate segment includes corporate category discontinued operations, reserves for run-off structured settlement, and terminal funding agree

