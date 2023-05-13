Robert W. Baird Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $100.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.