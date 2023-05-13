Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Reduced by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.6% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NYSE ROK traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $271.86. 861,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

