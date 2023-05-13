Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.