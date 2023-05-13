Royal Bank of Canada Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$28.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

