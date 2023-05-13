Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded to Underperform at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from an overweight rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$124.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$151.00.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.13.

RY opened at C$129.89 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.16.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7275204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

