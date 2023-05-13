Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$145.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.13.
RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$129.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.16. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
