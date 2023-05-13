Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.21 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

